USS Barry Sailor creates a maneuvering board

220316-N-XG173-1109 PHILIPPINE SEA (March. 16, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Shantell Henderson, from Orlando, Florida, assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), creates a maneuvering board. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7101049
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-XG173-1109
|Resolution:
|6636x4350
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
