220316-N-XG173-1069 PHILIPPINE SEA (March. 16, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Katiana Cadet, from Coral Springs, Florida, assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), scans the horizon for surface contacts. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 19:42
|Photo ID:
|7101048
|VIRIN:
|220315-N-XG173-1069
|Resolution:
|5854x3485
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Barry Sailor scans horizon for surface contacts [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
