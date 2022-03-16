USS Barry Sailor scans horizon for surface contacts

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2022

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220316-N-XG173-1069 PHILIPPINE SEA (March. 16, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Katiana Cadet, from Coral Springs, Florida, assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), scans the horizon for surface contacts. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 19:42
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Barry
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

