220316-N-XG173-1069 PHILIPPINE SEA (March. 16, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Katiana Cadet, from Coral Springs, Florida, assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), scans the horizon for surface contacts. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 19:42 Photo ID: 7101048 VIRIN: 220315-N-XG173-1069 Resolution: 5854x3485 Size: 1.63 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry Sailor scans horizon for surface contacts [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.