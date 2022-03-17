22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Embarks the USS Arlington

220317-N-PC065-1071 MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit carry bags onto the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as they embark the ship for deployment, March 17, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

