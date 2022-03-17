Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Embarks the USS Arlington [Image 5 of 5]

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Embarks the USS Arlington

    MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220317-N-PC065-1140 MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Lance Cpl. John Gannon, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, carries equipment across the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as he embarks for deployment, March 17, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Embarks the USS Arlington [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

