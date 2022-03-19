Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division's M777 howitzer "Catastrophe" sits on a firing line during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. It takes a team of teams to execute an exercise like JPMRC 22-02, requiring a breadth of experience and capability to conduct a large-scale exercise safely under arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 16:20 Photo ID: 7100991 VIRIN: 220319-Z-SR689-180 Resolution: 5835x3890 Size: 15.52 MB Location: AK, US Hometown: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Portrait Of "Catastrophe" [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.