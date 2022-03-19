Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portrait Of "Catastrophe" [Image 2 of 2]

    Portrait Of &quot;Catastrophe&quot;

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    United States Army Alaska

    Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division's M777 howitzer "Catastrophe" sits on a firing line during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. It takes a team of teams to execute an exercise like JPMRC 22-02, requiring a breadth of experience and capability to conduct a large-scale exercise safely under arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 16:20
    Photo ID: 7100991
    VIRIN: 220319-Z-SR689-180
    Resolution: 5835x3890
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait Of "Catastrophe" [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Laying the groundwork
    Portrait Of &quot;Catastrophe&quot;

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Arctic
    USARAK
    Canon
    JPMRC2202

