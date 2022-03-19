Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division's M777 howitzer "Catastrophe" sits on a firing line during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. It takes a team of teams to execute an exercise like JPMRC 22-02, requiring a breadth of experience and capability to conduct a large-scale exercise safely under arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7100991
|VIRIN:
|220319-Z-SR689-180
|Resolution:
|5835x3890
|Size:
|15.52 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portrait Of "Catastrophe" [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
