Laying the groundwork

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    United States Army Alaska

    A U.S. Army Artilleryman with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division breaks through the icy ground before lowering the stabilizing legs of the M777 Howitzer on a firing line in arctic field conditions during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. It takes a team of teams to execute an exercise like JPMRC 22-02, requiring a breadth of experience and capability to conduct a large-scale exercise safely under arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

