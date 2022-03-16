USS Arlington Deploys from Naval Station Norfolk

220316-N-PC065-1131 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) man the rails on the fo’c’sle as Arlington deploys from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, March 16, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
