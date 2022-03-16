220316-N-PC065-1089 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Yeoman Seaman Christian Dominguez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), mans the rails as the ship deploys from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, March 16, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

This work, USS Arlington Deploys from Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.