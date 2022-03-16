Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Deploys from Naval Station Norfolk [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Arlington Deploys from Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220316-N-PC065-1089 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Yeoman Seaman Christian Dominguez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), mans the rails as the ship deploys from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, March 16, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

