220316-N-PC065-1195 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Angelina Mills Mendez, center, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), says goodbye to family members prior to deploying from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, March 16, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 15:40 Photo ID: 7100982 VIRIN: 220316-N-PC065-1195 Resolution: 5982x3988 Size: 920.77 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington Sailors Say Goodbye Before Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.