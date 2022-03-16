USS Arlington Sailors Say Goodbye Before Deployment

220316-N-PC065-1207 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Machinist Mate 2nd Class Aaron Sellers, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), embraces his girlfriend on the pier before deploying from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, March 16, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

