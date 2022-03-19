Staff Sgt. Benjamin Le, a member of the 149th Fighter Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery Team, poses on the champion podium after receiving 2nd place at the Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship in Atlanta, Georgia on March 19th, 2022.
