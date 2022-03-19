Staff Sgt. Benjamin Le, a member of the 149th Fighter Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery Team, poses on the champion podium after receiving 2nd place at the Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship in Atlanta, Georgia on March 19th, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7100966 VIRIN: 220319-Z-NI120-001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.77 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.