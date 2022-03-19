Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship

    Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaliea Green 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Le, a member of the 149th Fighter Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery Team, poses with colleagues at the Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship in Atlanta, Georgia on March 19th, 2022.

    This work, Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

