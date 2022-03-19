Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welding [Image 2 of 3]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welding

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 19, 2022) Hull Technician 3rd Class Jesus Aranda, from Ft. Worth, Texas assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) welds a holding ring onto the base of a flag stand, March 19. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 19:25
    Photo ID: 7100657
    VIRIN: 220319-N-MT581-1412
    Resolution: 3349x2235
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welding [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welding
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welding
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Win
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Everyday
    B Great

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT