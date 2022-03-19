PACIFIC OCEAN (March 19, 2022) Hull Technician 3rd Class Jesus Aranda, from Ft. Worth, Texas assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) welds a holding ring onto the base of a flag stand, March 19. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 19:25 Photo ID: 7100657 VIRIN: 220319-N-MT581-1412 Resolution: 3349x2235 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welding [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.