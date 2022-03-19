USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Welding

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 19, 2022) Hull Technician Fireman Jacob Elliot, from Sevierville, Tenn. assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) welds a holding ring onto the base of a flag stand, March 19. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
