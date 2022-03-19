MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

NMCCL Commander Captain Reg Ewing visits with crews the morning of the MHS GENESIS launch. At 7 a.m. on March 19, NMCCL staff began using the new system for patient care for active duty service members, retirees, and their families.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7100428
|VIRIN:
|220319-N-FE818-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
New electronic health record goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
