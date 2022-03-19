Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4]

    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    NMCCL Commander Captain Reg Ewing visits with crews the morning of the MHS GENESIS launch. At 7 a.m. on March 19, NMCCL staff began using the new system for patient care for active duty service members, retirees, and their families.

