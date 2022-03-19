MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

Boatswain's Mate Second Class Lorenzo Jordan rings the bell to symbolize the launch of MHS GENESIS at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The Military Health System’s new electronic health record officially launched at 7 a.m. on March 19, 2022 at the medical center.

Date Taken: 03.19.2022
Location: LEJEUNE, NC, US