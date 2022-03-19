Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 1 of 4]

    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Boatswain's Mate Second Class Lorenzo Jordan rings the bell to symbolize the launch of MHS GENESIS at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
    The Military Health System’s new electronic health record officially launched at 7 a.m. on March 19, 2022 at the medical center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 10:06
    Photo ID: 7100425
    VIRIN: 220319-N-FE818-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Hometown: REDWOOD CITY, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New electronic health record goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    MHS GENESIS
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT