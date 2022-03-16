U.S. Army Soldiers with A-Battery 2-146, 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, participate in a NATO live fire exercise at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, 16 March 2022. During the annual event, the Soldiers practice their skills to test readiness and cohesiveness while working with NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Walter Carroll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 09:28 Photo ID: 7100415 VIRIN: 220316-A-UA925-1257 Resolution: 5285x3575 Size: 9.83 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BPTA NATO Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Walter Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.