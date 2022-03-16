Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BPTA NATO Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    BPTA NATO Live Fire Exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter Carroll 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army Soldiers with A-Battery 2-146, 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, participate in a NATO live fire exercise at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, 16 March 2022. During the annual event, the Soldiers practice their skills to test readiness and cohesiveness while working with NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Walter Carroll)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 09:28
    Photo ID: 7100411
    VIRIN: 220316-A-UA925-1416
    Resolution: 5950x4163
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BPTA NATO Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Walter Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

