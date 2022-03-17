U.S Soldiers experience “life-changing” milestone in Africa

Maj. Gen. William Zana, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, speaks with members of the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade after they received their combat patch, a military milestone earned while serving in hostile conditions, March 17, 2022. The 404th MEB Soldiers earned their patches while deployed to CJTF-HOA, located at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the only permanent military base on the African continent. (Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez)
|03.17.2022
|03.19.2022 08:35
|7100392
|031722-F-WE773-0018
|3788x2528
|3.22 MB
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|1
|0
