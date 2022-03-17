Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Soldiers experience "life-changing" milestone in Africa [Image 15 of 17]

    U.S Soldiers experience “life-changing” milestone in Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Cody Ramirez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Maj. Gen. William Zana, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, speaks with members of the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade after they received their combat patch, a military milestone earned while serving in hostile conditions, March 17, 2022. The 404th MEB Soldiers earned their patches while deployed to CJTF-HOA, located at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the only permanent military base on the African continent. (Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7100391
    VIRIN: 031722-F-WE773-0016
    Resolution: 5170x3452
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Soldiers experience "life-changing" milestone in Africa [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Cody Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    combat patch
    U.S. Africa Command
    CJTF-HOA
    Illinios Army National Guard

