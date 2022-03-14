220314-N-CX281-1003 PHILLIPINE SEA (Mar. 14, 2022 Operations Specialist First Class Peterjohn Delacruz serves as Combat Information Center Watch Supervisor onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie.)

