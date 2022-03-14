Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations Specialist First Class Peterjohn Delacruz serves as Combat Information Center Watch Supervisor onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) [Image 3 of 3]

    Operations Specialist First Class Peterjohn Delacruz serves as Combat Information Center Watch Supervisor onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220314-N-CX281-1003 PHILLIPINE SEA (Mar. 14, 2022 Operations Specialist First Class Peterjohn Delacruz serves as Combat Information Center Watch Supervisor onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 04:19
    Photo ID: 7100240
    VIRIN: 220314-N-CX281-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Specialist First Class Peterjohn Delacruz serves as Combat Information Center Watch Supervisor onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Whit Macaulay stands Tactical Action Officer watch onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry
    Ensign Brian Parham answers the phone as Combat Information Center Watch Officer onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52)
    Operations Specialist First Class Peterjohn Delacruz serves as Combat Information Center Watch Supervisor onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS Barry
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT