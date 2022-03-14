220314-N-CX281-1003 PHILLIPINE SEA (Mar. 14, 2022 Operations Specialist First Class Peterjohn Delacruz serves as Combat Information Center Watch Supervisor onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie.)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 04:19
|Photo ID:
|7100240
|VIRIN:
|220314-N-CX281-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Operations Specialist First Class Peterjohn Delacruz serves as Combat Information Center Watch Supervisor onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT