220314-N-CX281-1001 PHILLIPINE SEA (Mar. 14, 2022) Lt. Whit Macaulay stands Tactical Action Officer watch onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 04:19
|Photo ID:
|7100238
|VIRIN:
|220314-N-CX281-1001
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|863.02 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
