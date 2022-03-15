Hanuman Guardian Jungle Skills Training

U.S. Army Soldiers from Braves Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and soldiers from the Royal Thai Army participate in a training exercise to locate the camouflaged soldiers hiding in the field during Hanuman Guardian, in LopBuri, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2022. HG 22 increases readiness, interoperability and collaboration among partner nations in order to achieve effective solutions to common challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)

