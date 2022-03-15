Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian Jungle Skills Training [Image 2 of 8]

    Hanuman Guardian Jungle Skills Training

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore 

    Hanuman Guardian

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Braves Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, teach a class to soldiers from the Royal Thai Army about using fauna as camouflage in the field, during Hanuman Guardian, in LopBuri, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2022. HG 22 increases readiness, interoperability and collaboration among partner nations in order to achieve effective solutions to common challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 02:06
    Photo ID: 7100204
    VIRIN: 220316-A-AJ619-1002
    Resolution: 4831x3221
    Size: 11.92 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian Jungle Skills Training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Hanuman Guardian
    HG-22

