U.S. Army Soldiers from Braves Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, teach a class to soldiers from the Royal Thai Army about using fauna as camouflage in the field, during Hanuman Guardian, in LopBuri, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2022. HG 22 increases readiness, interoperability and collaboration among partner nations in order to achieve effective solutions to common challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 02:06 Photo ID: 7100204 VIRIN: 220316-A-AJ619-1002 Resolution: 4831x3221 Size: 11.92 MB Location: LOP BURI, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hanuman Guardian Jungle Skills Training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.