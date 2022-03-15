A soldier with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, moves toward the objective during a helicopter raid training exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 15, 2022. The training exercise was conducted to build proficiency in rapidly seizing and defending key terrain. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 21:33 Photo ID: 7100121 VIRIN: 220315-M-IS612-0914 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 13.18 MB Location: CAMP FUJI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDX-ARDB Helo Raid [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.