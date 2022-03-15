Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDX-ARDB Helo Raid [Image 10 of 10]

    MDX-ARDB Helo Raid

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Sergeant Yuki Kabayama, a solider with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, presents a coin to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Nimick, a squad leader with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary, after a helicopter raid training exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 15, 2022. The training exercise was conducted to build proficiency in rapidly seizing and defending key terrain. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 21:33
    Photo ID: 7100124
    VIRIN: 220315-M-IS612-0984
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 19.18 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDX-ARDB Helo Raid [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CATC
    JSDF
    Helo Raid
    BLT 1/5
    MDX ARDB

