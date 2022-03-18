A U.S. Marine Corps Senior Drill Instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits during the pick up process at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 18, 2022. Once recruits met their drill instructors, their training began. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 19:35 Photo ID: 7099985 VIRIN: 220318-M-CI314-2091 Resolution: 5023x3349 Size: 2.52 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Pick Up [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.