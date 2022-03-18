Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Pick Up [Image 8 of 8]

    Charlie Company Pick Up

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors during the pick up process at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 18, 2022. Recruits were introduced to their series commanders and drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

