Charlie Company Pick Up

New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors during the pick up process at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 18, 2022. Recruits were introduced to their series commanders and drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

