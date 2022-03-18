New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors during the pick up process at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 18, 2022. Recruits were introduced to their series commanders and drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7099987
|VIRIN:
|220318-M-CI314-2046
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Charlie Company Pick Up [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
