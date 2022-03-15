PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2022) Seaman Harrison Rice, from Ft. Worth, Texas, uses a sledgehammer to remove a housing stopper from an anchor chain aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a precision anchoring, March 15. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:40 Photo ID: 7099377 VIRIN: 220315-N-MT581-1013 Resolution: 2572x1717 Size: 905.68 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Anchorage [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.