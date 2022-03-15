PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Gage Naborowsky, from Augusta, Maine, gives Sailors directions aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a precision anchoring, March 15. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 14:40
|Photo ID:
|7099378
|VIRIN:
|220315-N-MT581-1101
|Resolution:
|3330x1672
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Anchorage [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
