Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires [Image 2 of 4]

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Stephen San Jose 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeff Burkhardt retires from the Washington Army National Guard after more than 40 years of service in a ceremony held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 5, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stephen San Jose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:57
    Photo ID: 7099329
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-VH915-1022
    Resolution: 3573x5363
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Stephen San Jose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires
    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires
    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires
    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    warrant officer
    jblm
    retirement
    washington national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT