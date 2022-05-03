Chief Warrant Officer 5 Burkhardt retires

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeff Burkhardt retires from the Washington Army National Guard after more than 40 years of service in a ceremony held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 5, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stephen San Jose)
