KC-135 refuels Aggressors during Red Flag 22-2

The downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, skyline comes into focus after a refueling mission by Airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 over Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 16, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

