    KC-135 refuels Aggressors during Red Flag 22-2 [Image 13 of 13]

    KC-135 refuels Aggressors during Red Flag 22-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, skyline comes into focus after a refueling mission by Airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 over Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 16, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:50
    Photo ID: 7099318
    VIRIN: 220316-F-YO028-1485
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 refuels Aggressors during Red Flag 22-2 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    training
    Air Power
    aggressors
    RFNAFB

