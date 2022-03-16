An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, March 16, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:50 Photo ID: 7099317 VIRIN: 220316-F-YO028-2081 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.47 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 refuels Aggressors during Red Flag 22-2 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.