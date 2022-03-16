An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, March 16, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 13:50
|Photo ID:
|7099317
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-YO028-2081
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 refuels Aggressors during Red Flag 22-2 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT