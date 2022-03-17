Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors work [Image 15 of 17]

    Sailors work

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Riley Gasdia 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist Seaman Keagan Spray, from Columbus, Indiana, rings up a purchase at the ship’s store, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, March 17, 2022. The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors work [Image 17 of 17], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

