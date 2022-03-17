Sailors work

U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist Seaman Keagan Spray, from Columbus, Indiana, rings up a purchase at the ship’s store, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, March 17, 2022. The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

