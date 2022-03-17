Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Adrion Wall, from Norfolk, Virginia, grinds an I-beam on an overhead, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in newport news, Virginia, March 17, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 09:51 Photo ID: 7098784 VIRIN: 220317-N-OQ442-0011 Resolution: 6005x4008 Size: 1.05 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contractors work [Image 17 of 17], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.