    173rd Airborne visits U.S. memorial cemetery in Tunisia [Image 2 of 2]

    173rd Airborne visits U.S. memorial cemetery in Tunisia

    TUNISIA

    03.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Soldiers of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, visit a U.S. memorial cemetery March 3, 2022, in Tunisia, where monuments commemorate American lives lost in World War II. The Soldiers learned about U.S. military operations in WWII and paid respects to Americans killed in action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Location: TN
