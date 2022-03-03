173rd Airborne visits U.S. memorial cemetery in Tunisia

Soldiers of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, visit a U.S. memorial cemetery March 3, 2022, in Tunisia, where monuments commemorate American lives lost in World War II. The Soldiers learned about U.S. military operations in WWII and paid respects to Americans killed in action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

