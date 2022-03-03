Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tunisian, U.S. paratroopers trade airborne wings

    Tunisian, U.S. paratroopers trade airborne wings

    TUNISIA

    03.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Paratroopers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and Tunisia Armed Forces show parachutist badges after an airborne wing exchange ceremony March 4, 2022 near Bizerte, Tunisia. Approximately 50 Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, parachuted alongside 50Tunisian military counterparts onto the Al Amila drop zone on Sidi Ahmed Air Base near Bizerte, Tunisia. The paratroopers jumped from U.S. and Tunisian military aircraft, qualifying them for an exchange of foreign jump wings. “Wing exchanges are always fun and foreign jump wings are highly coveted in the airborne community,” said Lt. Col. Clay Livingston, the U.S. Army’s lead planner for the exercise. “These paratroopers will always have something they can show proudly and tell others that they jumped alongside the Tunisians.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 06:59
    Photo ID: 7098572
    VIRIN: 220304-A-A0671-001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 145.04 KB
    Location: TN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tunisian, U.S. paratroopers trade airborne wings [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tunisian, U.S. paratroopers trade airborne wings
