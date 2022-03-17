1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Estevan Sanchez, right, with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 503rdInfantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade points out direction to his soldier exercise Eagle Agility at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

