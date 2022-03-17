Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility [Image 14 of 17]

    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade moves forward during battle drill as part of exercise Eagle Agility at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7098486
    VIRIN: 220317-A-HE359-0383
    Resolution: 7412x4941
    Size: 18.45 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility [Image 17 of 17], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility
    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB Exercise Eagle Agility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    skysoldiers
    7ATC
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT