    220317–N–N0148–1002

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Adriana De Hoyos 

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Today we remember Special Agents Jerry Kramer and Douglas Kocina. On this day in 1988, both were killed in an automobile accident on their way back from interviewing an off-base informant.
    Doug is remembered for his optimism, sense of humor, and caring nature. He was a Little League coach and a leader in 4-H and Boy Scouts.

