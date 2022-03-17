Today we remember Special Agents Jerry Kramer and Douglas Kocina. On this day in 1988, both were killed in an automobile accident on their way back from interviewing an off-base informant.
Doug is remembered for his optimism, sense of humor, and caring nature. He was a Little League coach and a leader in 4-H and Boy Scouts.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7097844
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-N0148-1002
|Resolution:
|2981x1562
|Size:
|252.52 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 220317–N–N0148–1002 [Image 2 of 2], by Adriana De Hoyos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT