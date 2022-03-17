Today we remember Special Agents Jerry Kramer and Douglas Kocina. On this day in 1988, both were killed in an automobile accident on their way back from interviewing an off-base informant.

Doug is remembered for his optimism, sense of humor, and caring nature. He was a Little League coach and a leader in 4-H and Boy Scouts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 17:21 Photo ID: 7097844 VIRIN: 220317-N-N0148-1002 Resolution: 2981x1562 Size: 252.52 KB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220317–N–N0148–1002 [Image 2 of 2], by Adriana De Hoyos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.