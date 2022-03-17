Today we remember Special Agents Jerry Kramer and Douglas Kocina. On this day in 1988, both were killed in an automobile accident on their way back from interviewing an off-base informant.
Jerry was known for his sense of humor, but he is best remembered as a tenacious, hardworking Special Agent who set high standards for himself and others and always exceeded expectations.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7097843
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-N0148-1001
|Resolution:
|3081x1614
|Size:
|252.1 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 220317–N–N0148–1001 [Image 2 of 2], by Adriana De Hoyos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT