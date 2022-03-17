220317–N–N0148–1001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Adriana De Hoyos 

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Today we remember Special Agents Jerry Kramer and Douglas Kocina. On this day in 1988, both were killed in an automobile accident on their way back from interviewing an off-base informant.
    Jerry was known for his sense of humor, but he is best remembered as a tenacious, hardworking Special Agent who set high standards for himself and others and always exceeded expectations.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
