Today we remember Special Agents Jerry Kramer and Douglas Kocina. On this day in 1988, both were killed in an automobile accident on their way back from interviewing an off-base informant.

Jerry was known for his sense of humor, but he is best remembered as a tenacious, hardworking Special Agent who set high standards for himself and others and always exceeded expectations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 17:21 Photo ID: 7097843 VIRIN: 220317-N-N0148-1001 Resolution: 3081x1614 Size: 252.1 KB Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220317–N–N0148–1001 [Image 2 of 2], by Adriana De Hoyos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.