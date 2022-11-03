Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 17:08 Photo ID: 7097790 VIRIN: 220311-Z-NO214-1168 Resolution: 5112x3401 Size: 874.29 KB Location: U.S. ARMY FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Arizona Guard element, AATC lead assessment to provide military support to civil authorities [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Angela Walz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.