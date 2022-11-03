Arizona Guard element, AATC lead assessment to provide military support to civil authorities

Airmen assigned to the 214 LRE at U.S. Army Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, AATC in Tucson, Arizona, and several contractors and support personnel pose with an MQ-9 Reaper with the REAP 2.0 payload prior to an operational assessment flight on March 11.
