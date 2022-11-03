Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Guard element, AATC lead assessment to provide military support to civil authorities [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. ARMY FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Maj. Angela Walz 

    162nd Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 214 LRE at U.S. Army Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, AATC in Tucson, Arizona, and several contractors and support personnel pose with an MQ-9 Reaper with the REAP 2.0 payload prior to an operational assessment flight on March 11.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 17:08
    Location: U.S. ARMY FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guard element, AATC lead assessment to provide military support to civil authorities [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Angela Walz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mq-9
    reaper
    162nd wing
    aatc
    214 amxs

