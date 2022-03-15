Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

Texas Southern’s P.J. Henry dribbles around Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jalen Jackson in the second half of their NCAA men’s basketball tournament opener March 15, 2022, at University of Dayton Arena. Tournament organizers invited the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to take part in the opening ceremony and halftime activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

