    Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

    Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Texas Southern's Bryson Etienne fights his way past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Terrion Murdix in the second half of their NCAA men's basketball tournament opening game March 15, 2022, as Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base watch from the stands at University of Dayton Arena. Texas Southern went on to win 76-67 and advance to the next round. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

