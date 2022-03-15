Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

Texas Southern’s Bryson Etienne fights his way past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Terrion Murdix in the second half of their NCAA men’s basketball tournament opening game March 15, 2022, as Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base watch from the stands at University of Dayton Arena. Texas Southern went on to win 76-67 and advance to the next round. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

Date Taken: 03.15.2022
Location: DAYTON, OH, US