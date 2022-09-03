Deputy Garrison Manager Jae Kim (far left) and Adi Fink from the Baumholder USO (far right) stand with members of the 455th ETOE. Photo by Bernd Mai, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 05:38
|Photo ID:
|7096564
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-QJ905-107
|Resolution:
|4689x3106
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Soldiers at Baumholder log 4,000 volunteer hours during 9-month rotation [Image 2 of 2], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Soldiers at Baumholder log 4,000 volunteer hours during 9-month rotation
LEAVE A COMMENT