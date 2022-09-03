Deputy Garrison Manager Jae Kim (far left) and Adi Fink from the Baumholder USO (far right) stand with members of the 455th ETOE. Photo by Bernd Mai, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 05:38 Photo ID: 7096564 VIRIN: 220309-A-QJ905-107 Resolution: 4689x3106 Size: 3.79 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Soldiers at Baumholder log 4,000 volunteer hours during 9-month rotation [Image 2 of 2], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.