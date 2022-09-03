In addition to the five being awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the 455th ETO received USO’s Silver Mission Award, the first one awarded by USO Baumholder. Photo by Bernd Mai, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 05:38 Photo ID: 7096570 VIRIN: 220309-A-QJ905-370 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 1.9 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Soldiers at Baumholder log 4,000 volunteer hours during 9-month rotation [Image 2 of 2], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.