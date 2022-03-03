Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saberhawks Earn Phoenix Award for Superior Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Saberhawks Earn Phoenix Award for Superior Maintenance

    JAPAN

    03.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    ATSUGI, Japan (March 3, 2022) Capt. Michael Sweeney, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 presents the Phoenix Award to Cmdr. Nicholas Cunningham, commanding officer of the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during a ceremony at the squadron's hangar at Naval Air Facility Atsugi. HSM 77 and CVW 5 are attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and is forward-deployed to the 7th Area of Operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Kelsey Terry)

    7th Fleet
    CVW 5
    HSM 77
    Phoenix Award
    Saberhawks
    Maintenance Excellence

