ATSUGI, Japan (March 3, 2022) Capt. Michael Sweeney, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 presents the Phoenix Award to Cmdr. Nicholas Cunningham, commanding officer of the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during a ceremony at the squadron's hangar at Naval Air Facility Atsugi. HSM 77 and CVW 5 are attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and is forward-deployed to the 7th Area of Operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Kelsey Terry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 04:56 Photo ID: 7096528 VIRIN: 220303-N-YQ181-1001 Resolution: 1365x2048 Size: 1.53 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saberhawks Earn Phoenix Award for Superior Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.