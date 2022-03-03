ATSUGI, Japan (March 3, 2022) Capt. Michael Sweeney, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 presents the Phoenix Award to Cmdr. Nicholas Cunningham, commanding officer of the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during a ceremony at the squadron's hangar at Naval Air Facility Atsugi. HSM 77 and CVW 5 are attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and is forward-deployed to the 7th Area of Operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Kelsey Terry)
Saberhawks Earn Phoenix Award for Superior Maintenance
